PUBLISHED: 16:57 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 14 August 2019

Superbowl UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Mall. Pic: Superbowl Norwich

More details have emerged today about the new ten-pin bowling centre and games arcade about to open in Norwich's Castle Mall.

Superbowl UK is creating more than 35 jobs and opening in the city thanks to more than £375,000 invested by owners Sega Amusements International.

Superbowl UK has 10 venues around the UK, boasting a range of facilities including bowling, laser quest games, a 'Ninja' assault courses, soft play and Sega Prize Zone arcades offering a variety of video games.

The Sega amusement arcade area is also set to bring classic games to the site, featuring characters who include favourites like Sonic the Hedgehog. The centre will be capable of hosting up to 40 birthday parties a week, aiming to mirror the success of its venue in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The company expects the bowling alley to attract thousands of visitors to Castle Mall each week. George Smith, marketing and events coordinator, said: "Superbowl UK Norwich will bring our distinctive brand of family entertainment into the city. We will be modernising the customer experience with the latest audio and visual, including projector screens at the end of bowling lanes showing all of our latest offers."

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall's general manager, said: "Superbowl UK is going to be an amazing addition to Castle Mall's expanding leisure offering and we're really looking forward to their opening later this year.

"Following the success of PureGym, which opened its doors a few weeks ago, Superbowl UK is going to be another great reason for coming to see us at Castle Mall."

Superbowl UK will be announcing its public opening date shortly, with updates on its Norwich Facebook page.

It follows recent openings of stores including Moya Bubble Tea as well as the announcement of the YMCA shop and a pop-up Action for Children charity clothes shop in Castle Mall. The shopping centre also plays host to several other pop-up businesses which rent a space on a rotation basis.

