New dessert cafe to open in Norwich

A new dessert retailer will be coming to Norwich, as Delightful Desserts moves into Castle Mall.

This unit in Castle Mall will bne occupied by Delightful Desserts. Picture: Archant This unit in Castle Mall will bne occupied by Delightful Desserts. Picture: Archant

The eatery will sell a selection of ice creams, gelatos, waffles, crepes, cookie doughs, milkshakes and sundaes.

The outlet will open in April on the second floor of Castle Mall, ahead of the launch of a new bowling alley next door later in the summer.

Menu highlights include strawberry delight waffles, knickerbocker glories, and double chocolate chip cookie dough.

The opening will create 15 new jobs in Castle Mall, and will be the chain’s first East Anglian store.

Baz Kooner, the chief executive at Delightful Desserts, said: “We can’t wait to starts serving the local people of Norwich and become involved in supporting the local community where possible. We look forward to welcoming the people of Norwich to our brand-new store in April.”

Robert Bradley, centre manager of Castle Mall, said: “Delightful Desserts is going to be a tasty arrival and a great addition to the scheme for students and families. We are on a journey to become the city’s leading destination for entertainment, leisure, dining and shopping and are pleased that Delightful Desserts will form part of the line-up.”

The news will aid Castle Mall’s revamp, which saw £3m spent on the upper terrace of the mall in 2017.