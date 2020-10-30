Search

Dereham vet includes bereavement room in new site plans

PUBLISHED: 11:07 30 October 2020

The Grove Veterinary Clinic's current site on Norwich Road in Dereham.

The Grove Veterinary Clinic's current site on Norwich Road in Dereham.

A Dereham vet is planning to move to bigger premises to provide new facilities, including a bereavement room.

The Grove Veterinary Surgery’s Dereham branch, which has been based on Norwich Road for more than a decade, has lodged a planning application to move to larger premises at Dereham Business Park, next to Tesco Extra, in January.

“We’ve outgrown our current site and we want to offer our clients a more bespoke facility,” said clinical director Lisa Jones. “At the moment, a lot of our intricate procedures can only be done at Fakenham, but we’ll now be able to offer those in Dereham.”

The new site would include X-ray facilities, dental facilities, a bigger operating theatre and more space for staff. It would also offer separate waiting areas for cats and dogs and a bereavement room, which Ms Jones said will give customers privacy when their pet dies.

“It will be a comfortable place to be,” said Ms Jones, “with a rear access door so customers can leave without having to walk back through a busy reception.”

Breckland District Council will decide on the application by December 2;

