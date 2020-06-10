Search

Town’s shops get set to reopen as lockdown restrictions ease

PUBLISHED: 12:47 10 June 2020

Fiona Joisce, owner of Knit Wits & Fabrics in Dereham. Picture: Knit Wits & Fabrics

Archant

Businesses across the county are getting ready to welcome back customers after almost three months of closure.

Emma's Boutique has one shop in Dereham and another in Holt. Picture: Emma's BoutiqueEmma's Boutique has one shop in Dereham and another in Holt. Picture: Emma's Boutique

On Tuesday, the government announced that all shops will be allowed to reopen in England from Monday, June 15.

In Dereham ‘nonessential’ shop owners have been busy becoming ‘Covid secure’ and putting in measures to allow customers to practice social distancing.

Emma’s Boutique, which has been operating in Nunn’s Way for four years, has added Perspex screens and hand sanitiser to make customers feel safe. Emma Dennes, owner of the shop, said: “I’m over the moon with the government advice. I’m so excited to welcome old and new customers into the shop again.

“We have added Perspex glass, signs to remind people to social distance, tape on the floor, hand sanitizer at the entrance and we will have a limit on how many people can be in the shop at one time.

Emma Dennes from Emma's Boutique doing a live shopping video on her Facebook page. Picture: Emma's BoutiqueEmma Dennes from Emma's Boutique doing a live shopping video on her Facebook page. Picture: Emma's Boutique

“We have also made sure the staff are cared for, we have made sure the whole kitchen is clean, they have new cups, cutlery and pens that only they will use.”

During lockdown, the business, which sells women’s clothing, adapted the way it works by introducing live shopping sessions online.

Mrs Dennes said: “We had a very positive lockdown and came up with a brand new venture from it.

The Knit Wits store in Dereham. Picture Matthew Usher.The Knit Wits store in Dereham. Picture Matthew Usher.

“We started doing live shopping videos on Facebook and people have asked us to carry them on.”

Knit Wits & Fabrics, on High Street will also be opening on June 18, after only offering delivery and collection for three months.

Fiona Joisce, who opened the business in 2007, said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be opening again on Monday, June 15.

“We will be limiting the number of people in store, observing social distancing and operating a one way system.

The Knit Wits store in Dereham. Picture Matthew Usher.The Knit Wits store in Dereham. Picture Matthew Usher.

“Whilst we are able to open the shop we sadly won’t be able to start our classes for a while yet as we can’t maintain social distancing in them.

“We are working on this so watch this space, we will be back.”

While businesses such as pubs, restaurants and cafes are unable to fully reopen, an increasing number are offering takeaway and delivery services.

