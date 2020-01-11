Search

Advanced search

Couple's heartbreak after shock wedding venue closure

PUBLISHED: 17:32 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 11 January 2020

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost �1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Black/Denise Bradley.

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost �1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Black/Denise Bradley.

Courtesy of Laura Black/Denise Bradley

A couple have been left devastated after their dream wedding venue closed without warning.

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu, from Dereham, were due to get married at Lenwade House Hotel in September, having booked the venue last January.

But their dreams of the perfect day have been shattered this weekend following the shock revelation that the hotel has ceased trading and closed "with immediate effect".

Miss Black and Mr Birladeanu, who paid in cash and do not have wedding insurance, stand to lose around £1,000.

"My wedding DJ messaged me on Friday night saying he had seen something on one of the wedding pages online," said Miss Black, 36. "I commented on the post and there were other brides saying they were due to get married there as well.

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost £1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura BlackLaura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost £1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Black

"I was going to drive down there this morning, but one of the other brides beat me to it and said there was nothing and no one there.

"We just thought everything was sorted and then we received an email from Lenwade House at lunchtime today confirming it had closed.

You may also want to watch:

"To some people what we've lost is not much money, but to us it's a lot."

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed "with immediate effect". Picture: Denise Bradley

In a statement sent to those with bookings and reservations, Lenwade House Hotel cites financial difficulties as the main reason behind the closure.

The statement read: "The company has experienced great difficulty trading in this difficult economic climate and now finds that it is unable to pay all of its debts.

"To avoid making this situation any worse than it is, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the doors with immediate effect as is our legal obligation.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or upset this difficult decision has caused and wish you all the very best in rearranging your celebrations with another venue."

Despite receiving such disastrous news, mother-of-four Miss Black is doing her best to stay positive and has already begun the search for a new venue.

"You can't just dwell on something like this so we've started the search for another venue," she added.

"Hopefully we'll get some more positive news next week."

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene following the fire on Prince of Wales Road PIC: Peter Walsh.

Motorcyclist dies in A140 crash

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Couple’s heartbreak after shock wedding venue closure

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost �1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Black/Denise Bradley.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford opened the floodgates for Manchester United against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City - Canaries have an afternoon to forget at the Theatre of Dreams

It was an afternoon to forget to Norwich City at Old Trafford. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists