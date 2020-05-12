Search

Discount retailer reopens stores after coronavirus close down

PUBLISHED: 16:35 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 12 May 2020

Staff pictured at the Chapel Walk branch of QD in Dereham in March, celebrating a store refurbishment before the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Archant

Staff pictured at the Chapel Walk branch of QD in Dereham in March, celebrating a store refurbishment before the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Archant

Value store QD is opening up one of its stores in Norfolk again after closing because of coronavirus.

QD in Chapel Walk, Dereham, is re-opening from Wednesday. It was deemed an essential retailer and the store – with branches right across Norfolk – could have remained open. But its bosses decided to close them temporarily to ensure the well-being of staff and customers.

The Dereham store celebrated a refurbishment shortly before it had to close because of coronavirus.

The news comes as other stores under the same owners, Lathams of Potter Heigham and the Cherry Lane garden centres, announced they would also reopen.

MORE: Sandwich chain Subway reopens a quarter of its UK restaurants

Group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome our customers back.

“We closed at the end of March for the wellbeing of our staff and customers and have been considering when it would appropriate and safe to reopen. We have been carefully studying how other essential retailers have handled social distancing to allow them to reopen while keeping staff and customers safe. As a result, we have put in place measures that follow best practice and the advice of the government and the British Retail Consortium.

“This does mean that we must strictly limit how many customers can be in the store at any one time, so customers may need to queue before coming in.”

QD is also reopening other stores in Hadleigh, Suffolk, and Peterborough.

The store donated huge amounts of food, pet food and plants to local causes before closing.

