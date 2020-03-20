Search

Retailer Jarrold creates pop-up ‘corner shop’ selling basics like loo roll

PUBLISHED: 11:19 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 20 March 2020

Jarrold is doing its bit for customers setting up a pop-up corner shop selling loo roll and other basic items. Pic: Archant

Jarrold is doing its bit for customers setting up a pop-up corner shop selling loo roll and other basic items. Pic: Archant

Norwich department store Jarrold is doing its bit for customers going into self-isolation by selling essential items and ready meals.

The store, which currently remains open but has taken various measures in the wake of coronavirus, is selling toilet roll – limited to two packs of four per customer – and other basics like bread and milk.

It’s also selling ready meals specially cooked by the store’s executive chef Nick Harris such as fish pie and lasagne, for £2.50 each, which can be taken home and frozen. It is situated near the deli on the lower ground floor.

The store, which is 250 years old this year, posted a passionate message to customers on social media, saying: “We have survived two world wars so together we can get through this with your support for local, independent businesses.”

Jarrold is selling ready meals cooked by its chef for people going into self-isolation. Pic: JarroldJarrold is selling ready meals cooked by its chef for people going into self-isolation. Pic: Jarrold

Jarrold is also delivering items from wine, books or even coffee “to help you feel more comfortable” and has stepped up measures in-store. It has postponed all events and stopped “high touch” aspects of services in its beauty departments and bra fittings. The store has also changed its opening hours, closing at 5.30pm instead of late on Thursdays and opening at 9.30am instead of 9am each day to allow extra cleaning.

