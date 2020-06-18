Search

Jarrold announces redundancies as ‘Covid crisis’ hits high street

PUBLISHED: 13:14 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 18 June 2020

Jarrold pictured on reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jarrold pictured on reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich department store Jarrold is making staff redundant stating: “We cannot survive long term without making changes.”

Chief executive Minnie Moll said in a statement: “The Covid crisis has had an unprecedented impact on the high street, as businesses right across the UK have lost three months of trading and face a very uncertain time for months to come.

“As well-run and financially secure as Jarrold is, unfortunately we are not immune to the impact and we cannot survive long term without making changes to the way we run the business.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Greggs keeps fans waiting for breakfast after technical hitch

Ms Moll continued: “Against this backdrop I can confirm that unfortunately we have entered a period of consultation with colleagues about potential redundancies. I must stress that this is not a reflection on our colleagues, their commitment or how much we value them.

“Ultimately, while this isn’t a decision we take lightly, we have to secure the long-term future of the company.”

Jarrold employs almost 400 people, some of who were unfurloughed to return to work when the store reopened earlier this week. It is not known how many people are affected by the announcement.

