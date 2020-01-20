Search

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

PUBLISHED: 12:13 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 20 January 2020

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

Department store chain Beales has collapsed into administration - putting the jobs of more than 1,000 people at risk.

Palmers in Great Yarmouth is also at risk as it is run by Beales. Picture: Liz CoatesPalmers in Great Yarmouth is also at risk as it is run by Beales. Picture: Liz Coates

Beales runs a number of shops across Norfolk and Suffolk, including Diss and Beccles.

It also has two sites in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, having bought out the Palmers chain in 2018.

The Beales website is no longer online.

KPMG have been appointed as administrators of the chain, and said that no stores will be closed immediately and there will be no instant job losses.

However, the longer-term future of more than 1,000 staff whose jobs are on the line is unknown.

