Search

Advanced search

See inside this Victorian terrace for sale that's been given a designer make-over - including the grass

PUBLISHED: 08:42 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 11 February 2020

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

This north city end of terrace for sale for £220,000-£230,000 has been transformed inside and out - including a little bit of extra help with the lawn.

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

The bay fronted home in Denmark Street may look traditional from the outside but take a step inside and it's been given a glamorous new look.

The ultra-modern home now boasts a sleek kitchen with white gloss units, a living room with a wood burner housed in a fireplace with a contemporary surround and a dining room with a feature wall painted orange.

MORE: 'I don't know when the black dog of depression is going to turn up': Manager opens up on the issue of suicide

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

You've got a bathroom downstairs, which is all new, and upstairs are two beautifully presented bedrooms and the third 'box' room has been turned into a stylish en suite.

And the palatial feel continues outside where there is a larger than average private enclosed rear garden complete with a very green manicured lawn. Look a little closer and you'll see it's actually fake grass that's been rolled out to give a final designer touch.

Agents Pymm & Co, selling the house, said: "We are delighted to offer this exceptionally modern Victorian bay fronted end of terrace house with has been renovated to the highest standard by the current owners."

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

You may also want to watch:

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & CoThe property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman a ‘zombie’ after seven years of sexual abuse by pensioner

Malcolm Boswell. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24