See inside this Victorian terrace for sale that's been given a designer make-over - including the grass

The property in Denmark street, for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

This north city end of terrace for sale for £220,000-£230,000 has been transformed inside and out - including a little bit of extra help with the lawn.

The bay fronted home in Denmark Street may look traditional from the outside but take a step inside and it's been given a glamorous new look.

The ultra-modern home now boasts a sleek kitchen with white gloss units, a living room with a wood burner housed in a fireplace with a contemporary surround and a dining room with a feature wall painted orange.

You've got a bathroom downstairs, which is all new, and upstairs are two beautifully presented bedrooms and the third 'box' room has been turned into a stylish en suite.

And the palatial feel continues outside where there is a larger than average private enclosed rear garden complete with a very green manicured lawn. Look a little closer and you'll see it's actually fake grass that's been rolled out to give a final designer touch.

Agents Pymm & Co, selling the house, said: "We are delighted to offer this exceptionally modern Victorian bay fronted end of terrace house with has been renovated to the highest standard by the current owners."

