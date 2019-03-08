Builders ordered to stop demolition of 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

The demolition of part of a 165-year-old pub has been suspended amid concerns that it was done without planning permission.

The rear of the building at The Ark, in Norwich Road, Thetford, has been knocked down but the oldest part of the building remains.

However, Breckland Council has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the work carried out by Chippy Capital.

A spokesman said: "In relation to The Ark Public House demolition in Thetford, we have received no planning application to carry out the demolition and have therefore asked the owners to cease any further works, make the area safe and launched an investigation."

Commenting on online stories about the pub, residents in the town said they would be sad to see it torn down completely.

Carla Lydon said: "There was nothing wrong with it at all. All this town seems to care about is building flats."

Jennifer Brown added: "How did they manage to do so much before Breckland noticed?"

David Ward said: "The ideal situation, the ugly rear extension gone, just the original 150-year-old pub left - let's keep it as The Ark."

But others said that if the pub was used when it was open then it never would have closed.

David Fairweather said: "If everyone was that concerned they would have used the pub in the first place. If a public house is busy and taking money it won't close, it's that simple."

Pubs across Norfolk are closing with some towns being left without one.

Jeff Hoyle, from West Norfolk Camra, said: "I think it's a difficult time in the trade and pubs either have to show sports or serve food and find a niche that they can cater to.

"We are seeing a lot of pubs closing but there are still ones re-opening like the Green Dragon. But in some areas we have seen half the pubs close but only one or two open."

The Green Dragon, in Thetford, has been bought by the Craft Union Pub Company and recently re-opened.

The change in drinking culture has been blamed for the closing of pubs.

Earlier this year councillor Terry Jermy said: "People don't tend to go out drinking too much during the week now and if they are drinking, it tends to be at home with supermarket-purchased alcohol."

Chippy Capital has not responded to requests for a comment.