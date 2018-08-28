Demolition of unsafe seafront chalets set to begin

Demolition of the Jubilee Terrace chalets in Lowestoft is set to begin. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Work to knock down a row of disused beach chalets which were deemed unsafe for public use will soon get under way.

Demolition of the Jubilee Terrace chalets on Lowestoft seafront, closed in 2016 due to structural issues, will begin on Monday, January 14.

It comes just days after their replacements - ‘temporarily placed’ on the sand of Pakefield beach prior to installation - were themselves toppled and flooded following high tides.

Powerful waves crashed into the 52 brand new huts on Tuesday, uprooting several from their bases and leaving some overturned. They have since been removed from the beach and are being placed in temporary storage.

As Waveney District Council assesses the extent of the damage, demolition of the old concrete chalets can now get under way ahead of an extensive regeneration of the area.

Michael Ladd, the council’s cabinet member for economic development and tourism, said: “We are pleased that the demolition of these chalets is about to begin and that once the work is complete, the area will be much more welcoming and enhance the overall appearance of the seafront.

“We are continuing to explore options for this area and it is expected that plans for future redevelopment will be taken to cabinet later this year.”

This latest work is part of the wider seafront vision for Lowestoft’s South Beach, produced by international designer Wayne Hemingway MBE.

The vision, which builds on the priorities of the Lowestoft Coastal Community Team, highlights the potential opportunities the area could offer and looks at redevelopment of key spaces.

Once the Jubilee Terrace chalets have been removed, contractors will begin the process of strengthening the cliffs using a tie system, before temporary fencing is removed and the pedestrian walkways reopened to allow full access.