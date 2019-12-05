'The cards are going strong' - 40-year-old card shop staff say they are still popular

Annie Winter in the Deck of Cards, at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Customers are greeted with a cheery "good morning" as they escape the cold and pop into the familiar surroundings of their town's oldest greetings card shop.

Cards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Cards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Deck of Cards in King's Lynn began life as a market stall and has been based in the town for more than 40 years - but staff have rubbished suggestions cards are becoming old fashioned.

Sue Woodhouse, who has been with the shop 24 years, and Annie Winter, who has worked at the shop for more than 30 years, starting when she was just 15, said while older generations like a card, younger ones still feel some occasions require something special.

She said: "The younger people know that on some occasions they have to send a card, especially for people who are living on their own, they love receiving a card because it's something coming through the letterbox that isn't a bill."

While Ms Winter said times had become "more challenging" for the shop as a whole she said "the cards are still going strong" - so strong that owner Bernadette Chappell has had to go on a buying trip to keep up with Christmas demand.

Ms Woodhouse believes the shop has been thriving for so long due to its large selection, which features a card for every occasion, including grandson and granddaughter birthdays up to the age of 40.

She said while the cards may have changed through the years, the customers haven't, and added that loyalty to the shop is something that runs through generations of many Lynn families.

As she spoke, one customer interjected and said: "I've been shopping here for years, it's one of the best shops in the town."

Cards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Cards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Ms Winter said she has seen a slight decline in card sales since the 1980s, but she believes this is because there is more competition, not because people are being turned off cards.

She said she felt a personal service also sets the shop apart. Many elderly customers bring a list of cards they need to the Deck of Cards team, who they trust to pick out the right ones.