Search

Advanced search

'The cards are going strong' - 40-year-old card shop staff say they are still popular

PUBLISHED: 13:44 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 05 December 2019

Annie Winter in the Deck of Cards, at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Annie Winter in the Deck of Cards, at King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Customers are greeted with a cheery "good morning" as they escape the cold and pop into the familiar surroundings of their town's oldest greetings card shop.

Cards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopCards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Deck of Cards in King's Lynn began life as a market stall and has been based in the town for more than 40 years - but staff have rubbished suggestions cards are becoming old fashioned.

Sue Woodhouse, who has been with the shop 24 years, and Annie Winter, who has worked at the shop for more than 30 years, starting when she was just 15, said while older generations like a card, younger ones still feel some occasions require something special.

She said: "The younger people know that on some occasions they have to send a card, especially for people who are living on their own, they love receiving a card because it's something coming through the letterbox that isn't a bill."

You may also want to watch:

While Ms Winter said times had become "more challenging" for the shop as a whole she said "the cards are still going strong" - so strong that owner Bernadette Chappell has had to go on a buying trip to keep up with Christmas demand.

Ms Woodhouse believes the shop has been thriving for so long due to its large selection, which features a card for every occasion, including grandson and granddaughter birthdays up to the age of 40.

She said while the cards may have changed through the years, the customers haven't, and added that loyalty to the shop is something that runs through generations of many Lynn families.

As she spoke, one customer interjected and said: "I've been shopping here for years, it's one of the best shops in the town."

Cards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopCards and decorations at the Deck of Cards, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Ms Winter said she has seen a slight decline in card sales since the 1980s, but she believes this is because there is more competition, not because people are being turned off cards.

She said she felt a personal service also sets the shop apart. Many elderly customers bring a list of cards they need to the Deck of Cards team, who they trust to pick out the right ones.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

The Norfolk snapper named country’s wedding photographer of the year

Maddie Parker, from Swaffham, won 'wedding photographer of the year' at The English Wedding Awards held in Birmingham. Picture: Maddie Parker Photography

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton

Norwich City's backline had a tough night at Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Use it or lose it’- people urged to use town cinema

Downham Market Town Hall where the cinema is held. Picture: Sarah Hussain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists