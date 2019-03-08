Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Debenhams in Norwich and King's Lynn to stay open

PUBLISHED: 10:37 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 26 April 2019

Debenhams in Great Yarmouth is to close next year. Picture: Archant

Debenhams in Great Yarmouth is to close next year. Picture: Archant

Debenhams in Norwich and King’s Lynn are to remain open, after the chain announced the closure of 22 stores across the UK next year as part of a major restructuring.

But the store in Great Yarmouth is to close, listed as one being shut down next year with up to 1200 jobs lost nationwide.

Stores in Canterbury, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Kirkcaldy are also among those to close.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Earlier this month lenders to Debenhams took control in a deal which wiped out the investments of shareholders.

The new owners include Barclays and Bank of Ireland, as well as US investment firms.

“Debenhams has a clear strategy and a bright future, but in order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group's store portfolio and its balance sheet, which are not appropriate for today's much changed retail environment,” said Terry Duddy, Debenhams executive chairman.

“Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future.”

Most Read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Builder hit supervisor with spirit level at building site after his work was criticised

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Memories of the Norfolk Marathon and the 1980s running boom

Neil Featherby wins the Norfolk Marathon in 1987. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists