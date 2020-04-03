Search

Advanced search

Debenhams set to call in administrators due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:55 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 03 April 2020

Debenhams is due to call in administrators. Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Debenhams is due to call in administrators. Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Debenhams has said it is “making contingency plans” following reports the high street retailer is preparing to call in administrators.

The national department store chain is reportedly due to all in administrators early next week to protect the company against claims from creditors.  Debenhams has stores in Norwich city centre as well as one in King’s Lynn.

MORE: ‘We’re desperate’: Firm producing masks for key workers begs for support

You may also want to watch:

The company has not yet filed for insolvency but sources told PA that administration is the “most likely” course of action.

The retailer has lined up accountancy firm KPMG to handle the process, according to Sky News.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “Like all retailers, Debenhams is making contingency plans reflecting the extraordinary current circumstances.

“Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we may take will be with a view to protecting the business during the current situation.

“While our stores remain closed in line with government guidance, and the majority of our store-facing colleagues have been furloughed, our website continues to trade and we are accepting customer orders, gift cards and returns.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Generous landlady surprises tenant with rent holiday in support of working generation

Sally Jacob and her tenant Charlotte Howes, right Pictures: Submitted

See inside this ‘upside down’ coastal home with stunning views for sale for £1.5m

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich teenager stranded in Fiji with expired visa during coronavirus

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus deaths in Norfolk rise to 38 as UK sees total increase by 684

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Norfolk boss fears firms will go bust due to bank delays

Richard Pratt, who owns Crystal House in Norwich as well as an engineering firm in North Walsham. Pic: Archant library

Food and drink suppliers in Waveney who can deliver to you

A new fresh fruit and veg home delivery service for Waveney and Great Yarmouth residents is being operated by Watsons 1st Choice in Oulton Broad. Picture: Watsons 1st Choice
Drive 24