Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Dates announced for Maritime Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:16 21 January 2019

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

Organisers of the Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth have confirmed the dates for this year’s fun-packed weekend.

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria PertusaMaritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The celebration of the seaside town’s rich maritime heritage will take place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, Great Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA) have confirmed.

GYTABIA said on Twitter: “We are pleased to confirm the 2019 dates for the Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth 7th and 8th September 2019, we look forward to seeing you there.”

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria PertusaMaritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of people flocked to the 19th annual festival in 2018 where there was a special focus on two centenaries - the impact on Great Yarmouth of the First World War 100 years after it ended, and the Suffragette movement.

The George Stephenson steam ship proved especially popular, as did the Second World War minesweeper AMS 60 Bernisse and the prototype warship MV Triton.

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria PertusaMaritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The festival takes place on the South Quay and attracts visitors from across Norfolk.

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria PertusaMaritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Former soldier, 20, drowned in ditch after taking cocaine and ketamine

An inquest determined James Cossey drowned following a rave in Somerleyton last year. Photo courtesy of Angus Ives.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists