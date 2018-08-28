Gallery

Dates announced for Maritime Festival 2019

Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Victoria Pertusa

Organisers of the Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth have confirmed the dates for this year’s fun-packed weekend.

The celebration of the seaside town’s rich maritime heritage will take place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, Great Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA) have confirmed.

GYTABIA said on Twitter: “We are pleased to confirm the 2019 dates for the Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth 7th and 8th September 2019, we look forward to seeing you there.”

Thousands of people flocked to the 19th annual festival in 2018 where there was a special focus on two centenaries - the impact on Great Yarmouth of the First World War 100 years after it ended, and the Suffragette movement.

The George Stephenson steam ship proved especially popular, as did the Second World War minesweeper AMS 60 Bernisse and the prototype warship MV Triton.

The festival takes place on the South Quay and attracts visitors from across Norfolk.