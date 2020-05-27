Video

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Retailer John Lewis has revealed Norwich will be one of the first locations to reopen among a handful of UK branches.

Stores opening in the first stage will also include Ipswich in Suffolk.

It said that Norwich and Ipswich would reopen on Thursday, June 18. The branches selected to reopen have been chosen primarily because of their accessibility by car and the retailer said it would use the social distancing practices already in place in Waitrose stores, which remained open.

John Lewis added: “Depending on the response from customers and partners to our new ways of operating with respect to social distancing, more shops will open throughout the summer.”

