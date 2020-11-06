Opening date for new Co-op store in town revealed

The opening date for a new town food store has been revealed.

First look images of the new Central England Co-op Food Store set to launch in Reepham on Friday, 20 November. Picture: Co-op First look images of the new Central England Co-op Food Store set to launch in Reepham on Friday, 20 November. Picture: Co-op

Central England Co-op’s new store in Reepham will open on November 20.

The store, on Station Road, will feature self-scan till points, a customer car park, a free hot and cold water refill station, phone charging area and customer toilet.

Brad Tuckfield, store manager, said: “We are delighted that we will finally be opening the doors and welcoming the community into our brand-new store in Reepham.

“These are not the circumstances that we ever imagined launching this fantastic new store in, but we are looking forward to being there with the vital food and essentials locals need in these uncertain times and to being a part of a great community.”

In line with the latest government guidance, the store will have a range of social distancing measures in place, including floor markings, one-way system, external queuing, hygiene measures and safety devices.

The Station Road Co-operative food store will officially open on Friday, November 20 and will serve customers from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.