Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Multi-million resort opening marked with visit from famous pooch

PUBLISHED: 11:37 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 21 February 2019

Harley exploring the Darwin Escapes resort. Picture: David Lamb

Harley exploring the Darwin Escapes resort. Picture: David Lamb

David Lamb, lamb22@me.com

The opening of a new holiday park in King’s Lynn has been celebrated with a visit from a famous four-legged guest.

Harley on an adventure in West Norfolk. Picture: David LambHarley on an adventure in West Norfolk. Picture: David Lamb

Insta-famous Cockerpoo Marley, who has more than 45,000 followers, was one of the first to stay in the multi-million pound Darwin Escapes resort, which opened last month letting 80 letting lodges and 38 owners’ lodges.

Marley and his owner were able to get an exclusive first view of the pet friendly lodges available at the East Anglican resort and explored the local area and find the best dog walks in and around the park.

MORE: Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

Harley enjoying his stay in Norfolk. Picture: David LambHarley enjoying his stay in Norfolk. Picture: David Lamb

Lindsey Esse, managing director of Darwin Escapes, said: “When you’re heading on holiday, one of the most stressful things can be leaving your beloved pet behind. At Darwin Escapes, this hasn’t got to be the case.

“Here, we are delighted to offer luxury pet friendly holiday resorts that have been designed with both owners and pets in mind.”

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich City hit with £25,000 FA fine for part in Ipswich Town derby day brawl

Ipswich Town and Norwich City were charged by the FA for their part in a derby brawl Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Get ready to celebrate the happiest, proudest day in Norfolk’s calender

LGBTQ Group launch for Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany Creasey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists