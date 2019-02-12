Multi-million resort opening marked with visit from famous pooch

The opening of a new holiday park in King’s Lynn has been celebrated with a visit from a famous four-legged guest.

Insta-famous Cockerpoo Marley, who has more than 45,000 followers, was one of the first to stay in the multi-million pound Darwin Escapes resort, which opened last month letting 80 letting lodges and 38 owners’ lodges.

Marley and his owner were able to get an exclusive first view of the pet friendly lodges available at the East Anglican resort and explored the local area and find the best dog walks in and around the park.

Lindsey Esse, managing director of Darwin Escapes, said: “When you’re heading on holiday, one of the most stressful things can be leaving your beloved pet behind. At Darwin Escapes, this hasn’t got to be the case.

“Here, we are delighted to offer luxury pet friendly holiday resorts that have been designed with both owners and pets in mind.”