Poll

Indoor market? Primark? Wetherspoons? What should replace Beales in Lowestoft?

Beales department store Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

After the announcement that Beales department store is set to close its doors in Lowestoft, the big question remains – what would you like to see as its replacement?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Steel, managing director of Steel & Co Commercial Property Services in Lowestoft, and Lowestoft Vision board member, felt the site would be big enough for an indoor market.

Of the move, Mr Steel said: “It will certainly be missed.

“I feel it is such a great pity this store is closing after such a long history of being in the town centre, but I am not altogether surprised.

“It is a massive shame, but now we all need to work hard to ensure it does not stay empty and it gives an opportunity for others to come into the town.

“I think it’s big enough for an indoor market of some kind.”

What store would you like to see in the town centre? Take our poll and get your ideas across!