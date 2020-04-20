Search

Jobs saved at cycle store earmarked for closure but now taken over by new firm

PUBLISHED: 14:28 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 20 April 2020

Cycle Republic is being saved from closure in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Cycle Republic is being saved from closure in Norwich. Pic: Archant

A bicycle shop in Norwich’s Castle Quarter is one of 11 nationwide to be reopened by a new firm, saving jobs at risk.

Cycle Republic, owned by Halfords, was told it was being closed down a month ago but is now being taken over by Pure Electric, a specialist electric mobility retailer.

The new firm is retaining 11 stores including Norwich and saving 85 jobs out of the 226 at risk.

Founded by entrepreneur and investor Adam Norris, Pure Electric made its name in electric scooters and is now moving to e-bikes and wider e-mobility.

And Mr Norris took the opportunity to call on the government to ‘get a move on’ with proposed legislation for electric scooters, which are currently banned in the UK but legal in other countries such as Germany and France.

You may also want to watch:

Pure Electric, formerly known as Pure Scooters, was looking at four key locations across the UK, but now aims to accelerate its growth by taking over 11 of Halfords’ Cycle Republic stores.

Halfords made the announcement to colleagues at the Cycle Republic stores, informing them that their jobs would be safe and employment transferred to Pure Electric.

The announcement bucks a high street trend of closures and comes after the Department for Transport launched an open consultation in March titled Future of Transport Regulatory Review which calls for evidence on whether e-scooters and other micromobility vehicles should be permitted.

The 11 Pure Electric branded stores are due to open by early summer 2020, subject to government lockdown restrictions.

Mr Norris said: “The world of mobility is moving incredibly fast and we’re absolutely committed to being at the forefront of this exciting sector by opening prime city-centre locations. Our products have the potential to have a huge positive impact on our transport system. Recently, we’ve seen the role that e-scooters and bicycles have had in providing transport to key workers across the UK, helping them avoid public transport where risk of transmission is much higher.”

