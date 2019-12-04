Search

Customer slams 'poor' service as Loganair confirms flight cancellations

PUBLISHED: 16:41 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 04 December 2019

Loganair. Pic: Archant

Loganair. Pic: Archant

Archant

Loganair has confirmed it has scrapped flights out of Norwich to the Midlands - and is now also holding consultations over the future of its Norwich to Scotland routes.

Yesterday Loganair said it was holding talks over the future of its Manchester flight schedule but emailed customers later in the day announcing departures from January 2020 would be cancelled.

A spokesman explained: "As the aircraft which flew the morning and evening Manchester flights was also scheduled for the afternoon Newquay service, and it will no longer be in Norwich, that planned route can no longer go ahead."

He went on: "Beyond that, Loganair has initiated a consultation with its team of people based at Norwich around proposals to fly its remaining routes to Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Jersey using Scotland-based aircraft."

Aircrafts have been flying out of Norwich to Manchester for more than 20 years with various carriers - including Flybe and Eastern Airways.

Kevin Buttress has been using the service for 14 years as he travels with his work for pharmaceutical distributor Mawdsleys, and got an email saying his flight to Manchester in January has been cancelled.

He said: "I appreciate in this day an age the easiest way to contact your customers is via email, but communication has been very poor. There was a refund button on the email that didn't work - so I had to call them to get my money back."

Mr Buttress travels to Manchester once a month, as well as regularly flying to Scotland.

He said: "I think they've bitten off more than they can chew by launching the new flights, and so they've had to cancel a lot. It's a real shame because I've been using this service for more than 14 years and now I'll have to drive.

"It will have a knock-on impact on me and my work because it'll take me five hours to drive there, and I'll have to stay longer so that I'm not doing two five hour drives over the course of two days."

