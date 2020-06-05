Customer’s fears over McDonald’s queues as people rush to drive-throughs

McDonald's at Blofield has allegedly been the cause of 'dangerous' queues on the A47. Picture: GoogleMaps GoogleMaps

Fears have been raised over queues along the A47 as hungry customers bid to get their hands on McDonald’s fast food as lockdown eases.

McDonald’s reopened sites across the county this week for the first time in months for drive-through service.

One individual, who contacted this paper but asked to remain anonymous, said the queues for the drive-through at the Blofield site had reached “dangerous” levels with traffic reaching back to the A47.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things have been taking a little longer – and demand has been very high. We ask that customers bear with us as we adapt to a new way of working. We are aware some queues have developed, and in line with our opening plans we have been working closely with the police and local authorities to mitigate their impact as much as possible.”

The witness also said they had seen staff at the restaurant being verbally abused. “We witnessed a young female member if McDonalds staff being verbally a used by young adults in a car,” she said. “They were really aggressive to her and then someone else pulled up and starting telling her off as well. “It wasn’t safe for us to get out of the car and we were too far away to be able to intervene – but we felt awful that this young woman was being treated so horribly. We felt helpless and this young lady just burst into tears.”

The eyewitness added: “Not only did she bravely so her job in extremely dangerous and volatile situation, she didn’t shout back, she continued to her job and her bravery should be acknowledged and commended.”

Elsewhere the police have been called in to help manage queues caused by people flocking to McDonald’s for their first Bic Macs since lockdown. In Great Yarmouth the police were called in to help monitor traffic with two police cars on the scene monitoring the jam as far back as the A47. However managers said they had prepared for the rush, which saw them serving about 150 cars an hour.