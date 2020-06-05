Search

Advanced search

Customer’s fears over McDonald’s queues as people rush to drive-throughs

PUBLISHED: 16:39 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 05 June 2020

McDonald's at Blofield has allegedly been the cause of 'dangerous' queues on the A47. Picture: GoogleMaps

McDonald's at Blofield has allegedly been the cause of 'dangerous' queues on the A47. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

Fears have been raised over queues along the A47 as hungry customers bid to get their hands on McDonald’s fast food as lockdown eases.

McDonald’s reopened sites across the county this week for the first time in months for drive-through service.

One individual, who contacted this paper but asked to remain anonymous, said the queues for the drive-through at the Blofield site had reached “dangerous” levels with traffic reaching back to the A47.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things have been taking a little longer – and demand has been very high. We ask that customers bear with us as we adapt to a new way of working. We are aware some queues have developed, and in line with our opening plans we have been working closely with the police and local authorities to mitigate their impact as much as possible.”

The witness also said they had seen staff at the restaurant being verbally abused.  “We witnessed a young female member if McDonalds staff being verbally a used by young adults in a car,” she said. “They were really aggressive to her and then someone else pulled up and starting telling her off as well.  “It wasn’t safe for us to get out of the car and we were too far away to be able to intervene – but we felt awful that this young woman was being treated so horribly. We felt helpless and this young lady just burst into tears.”

The eyewitness added: “Not only did she bravely so her job in extremely dangerous and volatile situation, she didn’t shout back, she continued to her job and her bravery should be acknowledged and commended.”

Elsewhere the police have been called in to help manage queues caused by people flocking to McDonald’s for their first Bic Macs since lockdown.  In Great Yarmouth the police were called in to help monitor traffic with two police cars on the scene monitoring the jam as far back as the A47.  However managers said they had prepared for the rush, which saw them serving about 150 cars an hour.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Not a lot we can do’ - Organisers ‘sad’ as only two traders turn up to market relaunch

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24