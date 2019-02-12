Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Aviva customers reassured over firm’s transfer of assets to Ireland

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 20 February 2019

Customers of Aviva are reassured there will be no change to their policies as a result of the firm moving some assets to Ireland as Brexit contingency planning. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Customers of Aviva are reassured there will be no change to their policies as a result of the firm moving some assets to Ireland as Brexit contingency planning. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Customers of Aviva in Norwich have been told there will be no change to their policies by the firm transferring assets to Ireland as part of Brexit continency planning.

Customers of Aviva in Norwich have been reassured their policies will not be affected by the firm transferring assets to Ireland as part of Brexit continency planning.

Some policies are being transferred to Aviva’s Irish subsidiary to ensure in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the insurance giant can continue to service them, it was confirmed today.

MORE: Why if you work at Aviva you’ll get paid to work somewhere else

A spokesman for Aviva in Norwich, said: “We are transferring some of our customers’ policies in the EEA to our Irish subsidiary, Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland dac, to ensure that when the UK leaves the EU we can continue to service these policies.

“For customers who are being transferred there will be no changes to the terms and conditions, cover or customer support of their policies.”

The insurer has announced it will move £9bn worth of assets to Ireland as it prepares for Brexit after receiving approval from the High Court in London for the transfer.

It follows approval earlier this month to transfer £1 billion to Dublin.

The relocation is designed to deal with the consequences of a no-deal hard Brexit, in which UK based financial services firms will lose passporting rights that allow them to function in the EU’s single market, the world’s richest trading bloc.

Several banks - including the Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and a host of others - have set up continental hubs in preparation for Britain’s exit from the EU.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Deer were left to starve at stately home

The fallow deer at Clermont Hall Picture: RSPCA

‘Star of the future’ - Seven-year-old from Norfolk becomes BBC show’s youngest DJ

Jimi Wei Tang is a massive 60's music fan and has become a co-host with Justin Dealey on BBC 3 counties radio. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists