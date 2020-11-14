Breaking

Customers left without access to gas and electricity after Paypoint breakdown

Businesses and people in Norwich and elsewhere across Norfolk have been affected by a nationwide Paypoint outage. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

People in Norfolk have been faced with running out of gas and electricity following a nationwide outage of Paypoint.

We are working hard to resolve the issue disrupting our services as quickly as possible. We will continue to provide updates on our progress and apologise for any inconvenience. — PayPoint (@PayPoint) November 14, 2020

Concern has been raised among shoppers and business owners after the in-store payment service provider went down on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Paypoint said people should contact their energy supplier if they needed to urgently top-up their gas or electricity, adding they were working hard to resolve a technical issue.

Annie Johnson, from Norwich, said she needed to top-up her electricity to keep her 10-month-old baby warm when she discovered the breakdown.

She said: “I have six children my youngest is a premature baby who is now 10 months so I need electric for her bottles and gas to keep warm.

“I tried topping up my meters when I got up at 6am today to feed my baby and I assumed it was the top-up app that had issues on my phone.”

As a result, she visited both Kamajen Newsagent on Earlham Green Lane and McColl’s on Dereham Road but was still unable to top-up.

She added: “I’ve been trying to top-up through my app on my phone since then. Hopefully by the end of the day it will be fixed.”

A Paypoint spokesperson said: “We are working hard to resolve a technical issue that is currently disrupting some elements of our service. While bill payments and energy top-ups for people without smart meters are still working, a number of other transaction types aren’t currently functioning.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this causes, our technical teams have been working through the night and today to fix the problem. If people need to urgently top-up their gas or electricity, we advise that they contact their energy supplier.”

PayPoint offers in store payment services for consumers, retailer services and secure mobile and online multi-channel payment solutions for businesses.