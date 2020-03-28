Former tearoom for sale for £600,000 in idyllic wildlife setting

The property at Reedham, for sale.

A former tearoom and cottage in a beautiful Norfolk waterside location with panoramic views of wild marshes is for sale.

The property at Reedham, for sale.

The property, including a former tearoom called Cup Cakes together with a detached cottage, both needing renovation, is on Reedham quay, by the river Yare, so oppposite the water and marshes famed for wildlife.

The property at Reedham, for sale.

The double bay fronted house, with outbuildings and parking, has a sitting room, a dining room, a cloakroom, utility room and a kitchen. Upstairs is a family bathroom and three bedrooms. Outside is a private garden.

You also get the large commercial premises that was a tearoom which has a kitchen and a seating area.

Samuel Legood, of agents Abbotfox, marketing the property, said: “The property presents an opportunity to update and potentially remodel. There is a possibility of getting a change of use on the commercial premises or potential to convert this into either a separate dwelling, an annexe or a holiday let, subject to planning permission.”

The property at Reedham, for sale.

The property at Reedham, for sale.

The property at Reedham, for sale.

The property at Reedham, for sale.

