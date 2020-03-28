Search

Advanced search

Former tearoom for sale for £600,000 in idyllic wildlife setting

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 March 2020

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

A former tearoom and cottage in a beautiful Norfolk waterside location with panoramic views of wild marshes is for sale.

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: AbbotfoxThe property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

The property, including a former tearoom called Cup Cakes together with a detached cottage, both needing renovation, is on Reedham quay, by the river Yare, so oppposite the water and marshes famed for wildlife.

MORE: ‘It’s like we’ve got snow:’ Boss of family-run fuel firm says demand for heating oil doubles

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: AbbotfoxThe property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

The double bay fronted house, with outbuildings and parking, has a sitting room, a dining room, a cloakroom, utility room and a kitchen. Upstairs is a family bathroom and three bedrooms. Outside is a private garden.

You also get the large commercial premises that was a tearoom which has a kitchen and a seating area.

Samuel Legood, of agents Abbotfox, marketing the property, said: “The property presents an opportunity to update and potentially remodel. There is a possibility of getting a change of use on the commercial premises or potential to convert this into either a separate dwelling, an annexe or a holiday let, subject to planning permission.”

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: AbbotfoxThe property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: AbbotfoxThe property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: AbbotfoxThe property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: AbbotfoxThe property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

You may also want to watch:

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: AbbotfoxThe property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fury as food stall for homeless removed ‘due to coronavirus’

Norwich City Council has removed a Haymarket stall used by volunteers to feed the vulnerable Photo: People's Picnic

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WEIRD NORFOLK: “I could make out a large black shape in the middle of the road…” encounters with the mysterious creatures said to haunt Hethersett.

A member of the Weird Norfolk Facebook group reported seeing the Faines of Hethersett. Picture: Archant Library/Sam Robbins

Coronavirus: Norfolk couple stranded on cruise ship where four passengers have died

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox, who are stranded on the cruise ship Zaandam. Pic; Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 180 homes hit by power cut

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Personal Finance: Six rules to follow to make better investment decisions

Richard Ross (inset) of Chadwicks gives his rules for smart investing. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Fury as food stall for homeless removed ‘due to coronavirus’

Norwich City Council has removed a Haymarket stall used by volunteers to feed the vulnerable Photo: People's Picnic

Fears that flies which plagued people last year are making a comeback

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: Laura Geller
Drive 24