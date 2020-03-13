Search

Advanced search

Cruises for over-50s scrapped until May because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:01 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 13 March 2020

Saga has cancelled its cruises until May because of coronavirus. Pic: Saga

Saga has cancelled its cruises until May because of coronavirus. Pic: Saga

Holiday firm Saga has cancelled all its cruises until May 1 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tour operator for people aged 50 and over stated the move follows updated advice from the government advising people aged 70 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions against going on cruises.

MORE: Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

It said that while cancellations had increased in recent weeks, demand for cruises was 'very positive', with bookings of around 80% of its sales target for the year.

The company said cruise customers who were due to travel during the period will be offered a 'full refund or credit for a future departure'.

You may also want to watch:

The announcement follows the decision by Carnival-owned Princess Cruises, which had two ships affected by the virus, to cancel all trips for its 18 vessels for the next two months.

Meanwhile holiday firms in Norfolk are seeing bookings down by 30% as people cancel trips, particularly cruises.

Sir Richard Branson announced that the inaugural season of his new Virgin Voyages cruise line was also being postponed due to the outbreak.

Saga has said it expects the suspension of its cruise operations for the next six weeks to reduce profit in the division by between £10 million and £15 million.

The firm said that, while the travel environment is 'uncertain', it has significant liquidity available, including a £100 million credit facility, £33 million of cash at the end of February and strong cash generation in its insurance business.

It said it does not expect the outbreak of coronavirus to impact the insurance arm, which has reported a 'good start' to the current financial year.

Last week, Saga warned coronavirus had affected its travel business due to cancellations and falling demand.

It has been a testing start to life at the business for Euan Sutherland, who joined the company as CEO from Superdry in January.

For updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

The Environment Agency has warned there could be flooding at Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rogue builder sent back to prison

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

BLOG: Norwich City’s Premier League season suspended due to coronavirus

Norwich City's home stadium, Carrow Road Picture: Paul Harding/PA Wire

‘They took everything’ - Widow’s home burgled as husband of 60 years dies in hospital

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, has branded burglars who ransacked a woman's home as her husband lay dying as 'callous'. Picture: Google Maps/Tony Baker

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.
Drive 24