New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

PUBLISHED: 17:33 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 06 July 2020

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

Aerial pictures of the cruise ship taking shelter off the east coast reveal empty decks and an abundance of places around the usually packed pools.

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

The Queen Victoria has been sitting off the coast at Lowestoft since the weekend, providing an unusual spectacle for local people watching it from the shore.

The ship, a Vista-class cruise ship operated by the Cunard line, is currently at anchor some three miles off Kessingland and is likely to be staying until July 15.

A spokesman for Cunard said: “Queen Victoria moved to Lowestoft over the weekend owing to the weather conditions in the Poole anchorage.

“The ship is currently planned to remain there until July 15 2020. and we would like to extend our thanks to the port authorities in Lowestoft for enabling us to be there, especially as we are celebrating Cunard’s 180th birthday this weekend.”

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Pictures taken by flying lensman Mike Page give a close-up view of the liner which is operating with a skeleton crew and not a single guest on board, although it has capacity to host more than 2,000.

Cunard has said it has suspended its cruises until November.

Queen Victoria is the smallest of Cunard’s ships in operation.

Her facilities include seven restaurants, 13 bars, three swimming pools, a ballroom, and a theatre.

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Left with a surplus of food following the lockdown Queen Victoria alongside Queen Mary 2, both currently moored in UK waters with no guests on board, donated some 23 tons of their supplies to UK food rescue charity, UKHarvest.

The food donations from both ships were made up of frozen and chilled fruit and vegetables in addition to staple pantry food, cereal, and chocolate.

She undertook her maiden voyage in December 2007.

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike PageJoining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

