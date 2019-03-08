Gallery

A crabulous day out! Crowds gather to enjoy annual seaside festival

Claire Davies and Louise Hyde of Davies Fish Shop at the Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Cromer was a sea of smiling faces on Saturday as crowds gathered to enjoy an annual festival celebrating two seaside towns.

Crab and Lobster Festival joint president Hillary Cox sporting a festival-themed hat. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Crab and Lobster Festival joint president Hillary Cox sporting a festival-themed hat. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

The Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival, held in Evington Lawns, began on Friday and will also continue on Sunday.

Adults, children, as well as dogs, came to visit the festival, which is now in its 10th year, to explore more than 50 stalls with various goods on offer.

Norwich City championship preserves on sale at Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Norwich City championship preserves on sale at Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Arts and crafts stalls, live cookery demonstrations, local charities, history boards and of course a huge selection of crabs and lobsters were on show for the many that visited.

Claire Davies owns Davies Fish Shop in Cromer and has been selling her produce at the festival every year since it has been running.

Julie Davies running a crab dressing workshop in the main marquee. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Julie Davies running a crab dressing workshop in the main marquee. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

She said: "It's a little festival but it's a very good festival and a lot of work goes into it. We've always had good times here. It's nice to be able to promote local products like crabs and lobsters."

John Clark, who owns Love My which sells fudge and milkshakes, also said: "I've been coming to the festival for about six years.

The Crab and Lobster Festival cookery theatre. Picture: KAREN BETHELL The Crab and Lobster Festival cookery theatre. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

"There are lots of local people here and it's a good way of promoting the products. It's great for local business."

The festival started on Friday evening with a variety show at Pier Pavilion Theatre in Cromer, featuring the likes of Olly Day, The Sheringham Shantymen and more.

Claire Davies (middle) has been coming to sell her products at the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival for ten years. Picture: Archant Claire Davies (middle) has been coming to sell her products at the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival for ten years. Picture: Archant

Children's entertainment, such as a live clown and Punch and Judy, has also been on offer across the weekend.

This year's event saw the addition of Cromer Gardening Festival in North Lodge Park on Saturday, which included a range of stalls.

Crowds enjoyed the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant Crowds enjoyed the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant

Nicola Hann, from Ipswich, came to the festival for the first time with her family and said: "Everyone is really enjoying it and the kids have had a go on the hook-a-crab. There's loads to do for the kids which is a big reason we came."

David and Karen Faulkner had come all the way from Skipton in North Yorkshire. Mr Faulkner said: "We come to Norfolk every other year. We came to get some crabs to take back home with us, we can't get much where we are.

John Clark, who owns Love My which sells fudge and milkshakes, at the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant John Clark, who owns Love My which sells fudge and milkshakes, at the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant

Mrs Faulkner also added: "We saw a sign for it so we thought we'd come back. We didn't realise how many stalls there would be."

The festival will continue tomorrow and will feature a best dressed crab competition and a walk to Sheringham.

David and Karen Faulkner had come all the way from Skipton in North Yorkshire to enjoy the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant David and Karen Faulkner had come all the way from Skipton in North Yorkshire to enjoy the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant

Nicola Hann (left) and her family enjoyed their first trip to the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant Nicola Hann (left) and her family enjoyed their first trip to the Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: Archant

