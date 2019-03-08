A crabulous day out! Crowds gather to enjoy annual seaside festival
PUBLISHED: 18:36 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 18 May 2019
Archant
Cromer was a sea of smiling faces on Saturday as crowds gathered to enjoy an annual festival celebrating two seaside towns.
The Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival, held in Evington Lawns, began on Friday and will also continue on Sunday.
Adults, children, as well as dogs, came to visit the festival, which is now in its 10th year, to explore more than 50 stalls with various goods on offer.
Arts and crafts stalls, live cookery demonstrations, local charities, history boards and of course a huge selection of crabs and lobsters were on show for the many that visited.
Claire Davies owns Davies Fish Shop in Cromer and has been selling her produce at the festival every year since it has been running.
She said: "It's a little festival but it's a very good festival and a lot of work goes into it. We've always had good times here. It's nice to be able to promote local products like crabs and lobsters."
John Clark, who owns Love My which sells fudge and milkshakes, also said: "I've been coming to the festival for about six years.
"There are lots of local people here and it's a good way of promoting the products. It's great for local business."
The festival started on Friday evening with a variety show at Pier Pavilion Theatre in Cromer, featuring the likes of Olly Day, The Sheringham Shantymen and more.
Children's entertainment, such as a live clown and Punch and Judy, has also been on offer across the weekend.
This year's event saw the addition of Cromer Gardening Festival in North Lodge Park on Saturday, which included a range of stalls.
Nicola Hann, from Ipswich, came to the festival for the first time with her family and said: "Everyone is really enjoying it and the kids have had a go on the hook-a-crab. There's loads to do for the kids which is a big reason we came."
David and Karen Faulkner had come all the way from Skipton in North Yorkshire. Mr Faulkner said: "We come to Norfolk every other year. We came to get some crabs to take back home with us, we can't get much where we are.
Mrs Faulkner also added: "We saw a sign for it so we thought we'd come back. We didn't realise how many stalls there would be."
The festival will continue tomorrow and will feature a best dressed crab competition and a walk to Sheringham.