Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A restaurant in North Norfolk has been fined by police for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lily-Mai’s on New Street in Cromer was given a fixed penalty notice following a joint visit by police and North Norfolk District Council on Saturday.

Officers said the bar and grill, which opened in the summer, failed to take steps to ensure that customers remained seated while having food or drink on site.

Businesses can be fined £1,000 for a first offence, which reduces to £500 if paid within 14 days, for breaking the laws according to legislation.

Lily-Mai’s has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile in Norwich four people were given fixed penalty notice after breaking the rule of six over the weekend.

Three were related to a Halloween party while the fourth was in connection with a protest.

Last month, three University of East Anglia students hit the headlines after each being fined £10,000 for throwing a party on Bowthorpe Road for 100 people.

Assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said people who “knowingly and blatantly” break regulations leave police with no other option but to issue a fine.

She added: ”We can’t waste time with endless engagement and the public would expect us to act in these circumstances.”

“We know these changes can be difficult and uncomfortable for some and we’ve acknowledged this in our approached to enforcing the regulations by engaging, explaining and encouraging people to follow the rules. Enforcement has always been a last resort. “

It comes as police have urged people in Norfolk to stay safe and be sensible as England prepares to enter into a second lockdown on Thursday.

The new measures will see people told to stay at home, restrictions on gatherings and non-essential businesses closed such as shops, restaurants and bars.

In the meantime officers have encouraged people to continue adhering to the existing restrictions.

Ms Wvendth said: “It’s reasonable to assume people will want to make the most of their freedom before Thursday. However, it’s important to remember the existing rules still apply and we want people to be sensible and stay safe.”

You may also want to watch: