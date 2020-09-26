Search

Crematorium upgrade webcast cameras amid new restrictions

PUBLISHED: 08:50 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 26 September 2020

Cromer crematorium, run by Westerleigh Group, have had new video systems installed by Obitus, the leading supplier of bereavement technology in the UK. Picture: Westerleigh Group

Archant

A major upgrade has been carried out at a crematorium in north Norfolk as restrictions on the number of people attending funeral services look set to continue.

Cromer crematorium, run by Westerleigh Group, have had new video systems installed by Obitus, the leading supplier of bereavement technology in the UK.

The investment is part of a complete upgrade of audio-visual equipment at each location, supporting funeral directors and families with the music, hymns and visual tributes they require at ceremonies.

Astrud Matanle, regional manager, said: “Sadly, it is clear that restrictions that limit the number of people attending a funeral to 30 will be with us for many more months.

“Webcasting enables people to join in the service online and it has been available for some time.

“Now, we sometimes have hundreds of mourners logging on for individual services and we have partnered with Obitus to upgrade and improve the technology and make it more robust and reliable.”

The upgrade is part of a nationwide project by Westerleigh Group, who have introduced the same system into all 34 crematoria that it operates in England, Scotland and Wales.

Topic Tags:

