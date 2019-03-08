Carnival cheer at 50th anniversary Cromer parade

Cromer Carnival Procession 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Thousands of people spent an evening in the sun and enjoyed the spectacular Cromer Carnival parade.

The warm weather brought visitors out to watch the magnificent procession of motorised and walking floats add a splash of colour to the streets of Cromer.

Now in its 50th year, the parade saw spectators gathering from the carnival field assembly point, down Runton Road, through the town centre and looping round before heading back to the field.

The floats were first judged on the carnival field before the parade. Those on the floats entertained crowds with music and dancing while they waited to be led off by the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps and the Norwich Pipe Band.

Carnival chairman Tony Shipp, who has been involved in the annual event for almost 50 years, said: "We have had a wonderful day, the weather has been great with just a bit of wind.

"It started out slow but by lunchtime the fair was full of people enjoying themselves in on the rides or at food stalls.

"We have had more than 50 entries to the float competition this year, with more people turning up on the day to take part."

Some people turned out hours early to bag a prime spot for the parade, while lucky residents watched from their balconies and shop windows.

Floats ranged from a pirate-themed articulated lorry from InTouch Systems, to a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-inspired design from the Cromer Parish Church.

Local bands Pure Steel and Smokehouse Blues performed along the parade route, keeping visitors entertained.

Mr Shipp said: "We never have a theme for our floats, we like to see the spontaneity.

"I would like to thank all the volunteers that have made the carnival possible."

There are still plenty of highlights coming up in the final few days of carnival week.

On Thursday the annual crab dressing contest will start 4pm and the illumination parade and fireworks will take place on the same evening.

The Cromer Carnival Fancy Dress Dance will held on Friday, August 23, starting at 8pm.

You may also want to watch:

