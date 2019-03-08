Cromer late-night opening: the week one verdict

Church Street in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Businesses in Cromer remain hopeful over a new scheme which sees businesses open later on Fridays during the summertime.

Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The scheme, organised by Cromer Chamber of Trade, sees shops in the seaside town staying open until 8pm throughout the summer months.

More than 40 businesses, such as Breakers, Victorian Tea Rooms and Benedict's Cove, have signed up to the scheme, which started on Friday, July 26.

Sam Grout, chairman of the chamber and owner of Old Rock Shop Bistro, said: "Week one got off to a reasonable start with several good reports from businesses and a generally positive vibe.

"There are obviously those that didn't do as well from it but most seem to be taking the view that it needs to build which is what we hoped."

The historic Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The historic Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Cromer Chamber of Trade is a voluntary, non-profit partnership of business working together to promote the trading and business interests of Cromer as a collective voice.

Some businesses involved in the scheme have hailed the scheme a success after seeing a positive impact on their trade.

A spokesman for the Garden House, which showcases arts and crafts from local makers, said: "Last week was great with lots of people in after 5pm and good sales of art work and gifts. Well worth opening.

"I'm sure it will gain momentum as word gets around and more people will visit."

Other businesses have not seen the effects yet but are still backing the new scheme.

Laura Whyte, the owner of Huckleberries on Garden Street, said: "We were quite quiet last Friday, but hoping as the word gets around and the holidays get into full swing we'll be busy.

"I think it's a great idea and as long as the weather stays fine, it will be brilliant for all of the local businesses taking part."

Nigel Harris from Red Retro Vintage Emporium said: "Last Friday night was pretty quiet for Red Retro, however I think it is good for Cromer as a whole and we will be supporting it again."

For more information about the scheme visit the chamber's website: www.thisiscromer.co.uk