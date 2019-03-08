Business launched that will write your biography

An example of a biography book, The Midwife’s Tale. Picture: Keith Morris Archant

A business has launched a service that offers to create a 7,000 word book about your life.

Editor of Christian news website Network Norfolk, Keith Morris. Picture: Network Norfolk Editor of Christian news website Network Norfolk, Keith Morris. Picture: Network Norfolk

Lifestories has been launched by the team behind the Christian news website Network Norfolk.

The service provides ghost-writers to interview and record their subjects and then edit the manuscript into an engaging short book. These are then professionally turned into a paperback format, along with family pictures and copies printed.

The idea behind the service came from website editor Keith Morris who realised too late that he missed the opportunity to record the life story of his mother-in-law, Mary, who died.

He said: “I strongly believe that everyone has a story worth telling and preserving for future generations to enjoy. I realised I had never sat down with Mary and listened at length to her fascinating life story and I had missed the opportunity to record it for family and friends to read and keep,”

For more information go to www.lifestories.org.uk