Search

Advanced search

Meat firm sees profits rise after exporting pork to Far East hit by African swine fever

PUBLISHED: 10:09 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 26 November 2019

Cranswick Country Foods in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Cranswick Country Foods in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

A Norfolk firm supplying products like sausages and bacon has seen its pre-tax profits rise more than 11% to £47.4m - after exporting more pork to China.

Cranswick Country Foods in Norfolk. Pic: ArchantCranswick Country Foods in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Cranswick Country Foods, based in Watton, published its accounts for the six months ending in September reflecting a huge leap in its export business - which saw a 65% overall increase on last year with revenue from countries like China 94% higher.

Much of this massive spike was attributed to China needing to import more pork because hundreds of millions of pigs in their country have been wiped out by African swine fever. With Cranswick exporting 60% of all UK pork to this area, it's benefiting from the pork price increasing by as much as 89%.

MORE: Retailers start discounts in run-up to Black Friday

Cranswick Country Foods factory in Norfolk. Pic: ArchantCranswick Country Foods factory in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

In the report, boss Adam Crouch stated: "Export revenue to our key Far Eastern markets was 94.3% higher reflecting strong demand from China following the

widespread outbreak of African Swine Fever in the region." Much of this pork is from Cranswick's Norfolk facility which was granted full Chinese export approval.

Adam Crouch, CEO, Cranswick Country Foods. Pic: ArchantAdam Crouch, CEO, Cranswick Country Foods. Pic: Archant

Mr Crouch also contributed some of the firm's success to home-grown investment with the creation of the world-class £75m poultry processing facility in Eye, Suffolk which is almost built and should start operation next year, recruiting around 900 people, and doubling capacity.

He said: "We have made a positive start to the year with reported revenue growth of 7.1% underpinned by a very strong performance in our Far East export markets. The UK market remains highly competitive.

"We completed the build phase of our new Eye poultry facility on time and to budget with the commissioning process successfully started in early November.

"I remain confident that continued focus on the strengths of our business, which include long-standing customer relationships, breadth, quality and relevance of our products, robust financial position and industry leading infrastructure, will support the further successful development of Cranswick over the near and longer term."

Cranswick acquired poultry business Crown, in Kenninghall, near Diss, in 2016, and has offices in Hull.

Most Read

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Philippa Easton, with mum Kay Battersby and brother Connor Battersby, are set to reopen the pub which hosted Dale Easton's, Philippa's partner, wake. Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

Damgate Lane in Acle, where an elderly woman's car crashed into a house yesterday. Picture: Google

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists