Hospitality staff urged to be aware of modern slavery

Hospitality workers are being urged to be able to spot someone who may be a victim of modern slavery.

Hope For Justice is offering a course for front-line hospitality workers to be better equipped to spot anyone who is being forced to work against their will or being trafficked.

The course is being held at the Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich, in alliance with the Rotary Club of Norwich St Edmund.

The training will be undertaken by anti-modern-slavery experts from Hope For Justice.

The course hopes to explain what modern slavery is and the different ways it is imp implemented, allow workers to spot the signs of modern slavery and how to respond if a victim of modern slavery is identified.

It will take place in the evening of April 11 with multiple time slots on April 12.

For more information or to book a place email mark.little@btinternet.com.