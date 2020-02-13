Search

Couple put pizza takeaway up for sale

PUBLISHED: 18:45 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 13 February 2020

Adam Zargarian-sarabi outside Pizza XS, Watton when it opened in 2013.. Picture: Archant

Adam Zargarian-sarabi outside Pizza XS, Watton when it opened in 2013.. Picture: Archant

The bosses of a family-run pizza takeaway are selling their Norwich shop to focus on running their outlet in Watton.

Chloe Ella and Adam Zargarian-sarabi. Pic: submittedChloe Ella and Adam Zargarian-sarabi. Pic: submitted

Chloe Ella and Adam Zargarian-sarabi opened Pizza XS in 2013 in Vulcan Place, Watton and then about five years ago expanded with a second outlet in Colman Road, Norwich. They're now selling the Norwich shop to focus on running Watton - and have also decided to come off the Just Eat website.

Pizza XS. Pic: submittedPizza XS. Pic: submitted

Instead, they've created their own app which customers can use to order as well on as their own website and are determined to plough back the savings into the business as well as offering customers more discounts.

London-based Just Eat works as an intermediary between independent restaurants and take-aways and customers. Businesses pay to feature on their site and Just Eat brings them online trade.

The Norwich Pizza XS business is for sale for between £70,000-£80,000 although the price is negotiable.

"Just Eat take 20% of our takings so we decided to come off it and the money we save will go back into the business and means we can offer discounts such as 10% off app orders," said Miss Ella.

One of the burgers you can also order from Pizza XS. Pic: Pizza XSOne of the burgers you can also order from Pizza XS. Pic: Pizza XS

"We are going to move to Watton and really give back to the community."

The firm is run by members of Mr Zargarian-sarabi's family and all the pizzas are made fresh every day but they also sell burgers, milkshakes and chicken dishes among other choices on the menu.

The Norwich Pizza XS is open for business as usual until it is sold.

