Couple sell cocktail bar business - including all drinks and a loo covered in Marvel comics

PUBLISHED: 14:55 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 22 January 2020

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Picture: Charlie Tostevin/Belton Duffey

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Picture: Charlie Tostevin/Belton Duffey

Charlie Tostevin/Belton Duffey

A chef and his wife who run a trendy restaurant in the historic part of King's Lynn are selling the business for £40,000 - which includes their fully stocked bar.

Junno and Charlie Tostevin, who are selling the Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar business. Pic: Charlie TostevinJunno and Charlie Tostevin, who are selling the Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar business. Pic: Charlie Tostevin

Charlie and Junno Tostevin took over Archers Kitchen in Limes House, Purfleet Street, near the quayside, in 2014. They've made a name for selling delicious home-cooked meals, coffee and cakes as well as their own take on a number of cocktails.

But one of the favourite features for customers is a rather novel loo which the couple decorated using Marvel superhero and Star Wars comics. Sadly they won't be able to take them with them when they leave.

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton DuffeyArchers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton Duffey

Mr Tostevin told this newspaper that they were looking to embark on a new venture once they've found a buyer. And he reiterated Archers Kitchen was open as usual and that it was hoped a new buyer would be found to take it - and about eight-10 staff - on for the future.

He said: "It's business as usual, we are open as usual, it's been a fantastic business but after six and a half years, it's time to do something different."

The business is a licenced restaurant serving lunches and evening meals but is also renowned for making excellent cocktails - with its frozen Pornstar Martini a favourite with customers.

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton DuffeyArchers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton Duffey

Mr Tostevin is head chef and Mrs Tostevin does much of the baking with some of the treats on the menu including vegan pineapple upside-down cake and banana and nutella cakes.They also offer a menu with vegan and gluten-free options including a popular request, their vegan Black Forest cake with home-made cherry jam.

The business has seating for 32 people and includes all the furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen, furniture such as tables, chairs and stools as well as everything you need to run it including the espresso machine, ice maker, music system - and even the bar with all the drinks.

The couple rent the premises for £14,000 a year, say the agents Belton Duffey, and the lease is due for renewal.

Archers Kitchen has also earned a good reputation locally for offering something different. Last year the couple took a pop-up bar to the local St Nicholas chapel for a special music event.

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton DuffeyArchers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton Duffey

The couple worked in the restaurant and bar trade in London before moving to Norfolk.

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton DuffeyArchers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton Duffey

The loo at Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar which is covered in Marvel comics and Star Wars' pictures. Pic: Belton Duffey.The loo at Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar which is covered in Marvel comics and Star Wars' pictures. Pic: Belton Duffey.

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton DuffeyArchers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton Duffey

Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton DuffeyArchers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Belton Duffey

Archers Kitchen took a pop-up bar to St Nicholas Church last year. Pic: Archers Kitchen and Cocktail BarArchers Kitchen took a pop-up bar to St Nicholas Church last year. Pic: Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar

Some of the delicious cakes on sale at Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Archers KitchenSome of the delicious cakes on sale at Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar. Pic: Archers Kitchen

