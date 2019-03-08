Couple put up for sale vintage horsebox converted into a drinks bar for £11,000

A husband and wife are selling a vintage horsebox with a difference which has been transformed into a luxury mobile bar for use at weddings and festivals.

Mike and Emma Jones, from Brooke, who run an event management firm, had the extra large 1960s horsebox trailer restored and converted into a beautiful bar, finished in wood and with in-built drinks fridges, a basin and two hatches so that two people can operate it.

They created the 'drinks on wheels' unit, painted it blue and called it Bubbles & Pips - bubbles because of the champagne served and pips because of the wine served made from grapes. The idea originated for their daughter Michelle's wedding and it proved such a hit that friends started hiring it for their weddings and birthday parties - and Bubbles & Pips took off.

"It's been such a success," said Mr Jones, who runs Modello Event Management with his wife, an event and hospitality agency for corporate and private events. "Bubble & Pips is great for weddings and private parties or for business events, simply hook it up to your car and arrive at a venue. But in fact it's been so successful, it's started eating into our core business and we thought we'd sell it at the end of the year and not take any more bookings for next year so we wouldn't let anyone down."

Bubbles & Pips is for sale for £11,000 and then available by separate negotiation are two freestanding, portable bars, The Shire Bar and The Shetland Bar, bar equipment and even the cash till, wireless credit card machine and printer.

You can also buy the Bubbles & Pips' website, email address, Instagram account with more than 4,000 followers and social media accounts and also available is a commercial Mercedes van branded as a Bubbles and Pips support vehicle and the glasses.

"It's a great business, you could take it to Christmas markets and sell mulled wine, I bought the biggest I could find so two people could work in it behind the bar and it's just taken off. But we have other ventures ahead and we think it's the right time to sell."

Bubbles & Pips is a vintage horse trailer, designed with a hatch so that the driver could access the horse without using a ramp at the rear.

