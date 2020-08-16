Starting married life again - Couple finally wed for second time 50 years later after Covid delays
PUBLISHED: 10:37 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 16 August 2020
Archant
Two childhood sweethearts waited half a century to fall in love again and finally wed on the day marriage restrictions were eased.
Annette Whiley, 69, and Glyn de Lacy, 70, married on Saturday – too late to benefit from the government’s easing of restrictions because of coronavirus.
Whereas they could have had a lavish reception at the hotel with a sit-down meal for up to 30 guests, instead their wedding had 17 people and a small gathering afterwards at Mrs de Lacy’s brother’s house.
MORE: ‘I’ve lost £100,000 because of Covid: Owner of beauty salon
The new Mrs de Lacy said: “The worst thing has been all the changes in what we could and couldn’t do, the government has changed its mind so many times.”
But the couple said it didn’t matter and they just wanted to get married and not wait any longer.
“I’m overjoyed to begin married life again,” said the new Mrs de Lacy.
The couple, who live in Aylsham, married first time round in 1969 in Derbyshire, and have a daughter, but in 1974 went their separate ways, divorcing and both remarried other people.
Mr de Lacy’s wife passed away and he met up with Ms Whiley about five years ago at a function organised by their daughter. They knew instantly they should be together and the very next day at their daughter’s barbecue, made the surprise announcement.
Cupid’s arrow may have struck but the wedding arranged for April hit a big snag when lockdown hit because of coronavirus. Determined not to be deterred, the couple rearranged their big day but then had to alter plans after the government changed its mnd over regulations.
Finally, after an agonising few months watching the news for updates on the situation, the pair tied the knot. Mrs de Lacy spent the night before at Dunston Hall so she could get ready there on Saturday morning for the wedding at 1pm in the hotel’s Eaton suite.
You may also want to watch:
David Graham, general manager at Dunston Hall, said before the ceremony: “We are so thrilled for this couple. They were going to have about 50 people originally but have decided on a smaller, intimate wedding so that it can go ahead and we will do everything we can to make it the best day for them.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.