Starting married life again - Couple finally wed for second time 50 years later after Covid delays

PUBLISHED: 10:37 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 16 August 2020

Love at second sight; the marriages of Annette Whiley and Glyn de Lacy, a couple who were married in 1969, left, and then again after meeting later in life. However, their wedding was postponed because of Covid but finally went ahead at Dunston Hall. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Two childhood sweethearts waited half a century to fall in love again and finally wed on the day marriage restrictions were eased.

Annette Whiley and Glyn de Lacy, who tied the knot for a second time at Dunston Hall after delays because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANAnnette Whiley and Glyn de Lacy, who tied the knot for a second time at Dunston Hall after delays because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Annette Whiley, 69, and Glyn de Lacy, 70, married on Saturday – too late to benefit from the government’s easing of restrictions because of coronavirus.

Whereas they could have had a lavish reception at the hotel with a sit-down meal for up to 30 guests, instead their wedding had 17 people and a small gathering afterwards at Mrs de Lacy’s brother’s house.

The new Mrs de Lacy said: “The worst thing has been all the changes in what we could and couldn’t do, the government has changed its mind so many times.”

But the couple said it didn’t matter and they just wanted to get married and not wait any longer.

“I’m overjoyed to begin married life again,” said the new Mrs de Lacy.

The couple, who live in Aylsham, married first time round in 1969 in Derbyshire, and have a daughter, but in 1974 went their separate ways, divorcing and both remarried other people.

Mr de Lacy’s wife passed away and he met up with Ms Whiley about five years ago at a function organised by their daughter. They knew instantly they should be together and the very next day at their daughter’s barbecue, made the surprise announcement.

Travelling in style in a golf buggy at Dunston Hall; Annette Whiley, who finally tied the knot with Glyn de Lacy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANTravelling in style in a golf buggy at Dunston Hall; Annette Whiley, who finally tied the knot with Glyn de Lacy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cupid’s arrow may have struck but the wedding arranged for April hit a big snag when lockdown hit because of coronavirus. Determined not to be deterred, the couple rearranged their big day but then had to alter plans after the government changed its mnd over regulations.

Finally, after an agonising few months watching the news for updates on the situation, the pair tied the knot. Mrs de Lacy spent the night before at Dunston Hall so she could get ready there on Saturday morning for the wedding at 1pm in the hotel’s Eaton suite.

David Graham, general manager at Dunston Hall, said before the ceremony: “We are so thrilled for this couple. They were going to have about 50 people originally but have decided on a smaller, intimate wedding so that it can go ahead and we will do everything we can to make it the best day for them.”

