‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

PUBLISHED: 10:13 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 22 October 2020

A couple abandoned their Norfolk seaside holiday after finding crisps in their bed and being told the hotel lift had been struck by lightning.

Dirty bedding at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramDirty bedding at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

Clair and Brad Jerram, 49 and 47 from Portsmouth, paid £451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

But after a five-hour drive to Norfolk on August 15, the couple turned around the next day.

Mrs Jerram said: “There was dirty bedding, crisps in the bed, a rotting drain outside the window, no towels or toiletries.

“The bathroom was rank, and when we filled up the kettle, there was rust from the filament floating in the water.”

The room's only and unsafe plug socket at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramThe room's only and unsafe plug socket at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

She added: “Our room was on the fourth floor. I suffer from hip problems, but was told the lift had been struck by lightning and was out of order.

“Just about everything seemed off. When I asked if we could move rooms, the guy at reception said: ‘there is another one, but frankly it’s even worse’.

“It’s sad because there’s so many people in the town trying to keep the tourist industry going, and this hotel is an insult to them.”

Before the couple left, they got confirmation in writing that they would receive a full refund.

The broken lift at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramThe broken lift at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

But the Sea Princess later told Booking.com it would only refund the Jerrams £25 as a “gesture of goodwill”, because staff “didn’t receive complaints during your stay”.

After a query from this newspaper, Booking.com agreed to intervene.

In a statement on Tuesday it said: “As the property previously offered the guest a full refund in writing, our customer service team has asked them to process this ASAP for the customer with a deadline of EOD [end of day] today. If the property fails to do so, we will refund the customer on their behalf.”

Mrs Jerram confirmed she eventually received her refund late on Tuesday - and was “immensely relieved”.

The dirty bathroom at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramThe dirty bathroom at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

Booking.com said on Wednesday: “We refunded the customer and have agreed with the property that they will cover 50pc.”

The hotel declined to comment.

Between June 2017 and May 2019, 23 reports were made to environmental health officers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council about the hotel.

They included “unhygenic” conditions, poor customer service, general disrepair and concerns over fire safety.

Unclean toilet at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramUnclean toilet at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

Most recently, the owner’s appeal to turn the “eyesore building” into flats was rejected.

Dirty taps at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramDirty taps at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

Dirty shower at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramDirty shower at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

Dirty toilet at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramDirty toilet at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

Broken light at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair JerramBroken light at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Clair Jerram

