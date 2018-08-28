County Council managing director discusses bringing homes and enterprise zones to Norfolk

Dr Wendy Thomson, the new chief executive of Norfolk County Council. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The managing director of Norfolk County Council has discussed how the organisation is working with developers and investors to bring quality homes and enterprise zones to the region.

Dr Wendy Thomson, speaking at a Built Environment Networking event, said the council was developing several economic growth corridors, including one between Cambridge and Norwich, to attract technology firms involved with IT, engineering and pharmaceuticals.

In addition, the council is also working towards a developments and engineering corridor along the A47.

Dr Thomson said that having Cambridge nearby is an asset. She said: “We want to grow the future workforce and make sure the knowledge economy is available for people to live and stay here.”

She also discussed major development opportunities on the number of former airfields in the county, which are now being turned into business parks, housing and economic hubs.