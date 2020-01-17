Councillor's joy after pub franchise reverses no dogs policy

A town councillor has expressed his joy after convincing a pub chain to reverse a dog ban on a streetside seating area.

The King's Head Duty manager Jade, Cllr Graham Elliott and his wife. Photo: Matthew Nixon The King's Head Duty manager Jade, Cllr Graham Elliott and his wife. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The King's Head in Beccles had, since September 2018, banned dogs from entering the premisses in line with their national policy.

However for months residents in the town had complained that the outdoor seating area by the entrance to the pub was not owned by the franchise, and that the rule should not apply there.

After "several months behind the scenes" talks with Wetherspoon's senior management, Green Party councillor Graham Elliott said he was able to encourage a "change of heart" in their policy.

He said: "I have had lengthy discussions with Wetherspoons about their "No Dogs" policy. This is a national policy that applies to every Wetherspoon premises in the country and not a policy emanating from the management team at the Kings Head in Beccles.

The King's Head Duty manager Jade, Cllr Graham Elliott and his wife with their dog. Photo: Matthew Nixon The King's Head Duty manager Jade, Cllr Graham Elliott and his wife with their dog. Photo: Matthew Nixon

"As a business they are entitled to have a "No Dogs" policy but the status of this policy on the sitting out area on Sheepgate has been questioned."

However it has now been confirmed the franchise has changed its mind and altered their policy.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We have now agreed that customers will be able to sit with their dogs in this specific area.

"It will be the only area of the pub where dogs will be allowed. The management reserve the right to refuse service to customers with dogs that are causing a nuisance."

Dogs are still banned from the inside of the pub and its rear pub garden.

Councillor Elliott urged residents to ensure any dogs in the sitting area are well behaved.

"Last summer I had a lot of disgruntled visitors who came to town and felt it wasn't dog friendly," he said. "It's extraordinary the turnaround. And I think that's the power of social media. It's just a little back down and everyone's happy."