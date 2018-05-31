Where you can park for free this weekend

Car parking in North Norfolk's holiday hotspots pictured is Meadow Road car Park in Cromer. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

Drivers will be able to park for free in some north Norfolk car parks this weekend.

Selected pay and display carparks owned by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will be running for free between Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

The scheme is in place to encourage people to Christmas shop on their local high street.

A spokesperson from NNDC said: "We are delighted to offer this service once again. It will provide economic benefit to high streets across north Norfolk and should encourage residents to shop locally.

"If you are coming to Cromer Christmas lights on the 30th then you can park for free."

The carparks which will be free this weekend include: Meadow Road, Cadogan Road, Promenade and Runton Road carparks in Cromer; Bridge Street, Community Centre, Highfield Road, Limes/ Mill Court and Queens Road in Fakenham; New Riad, Vicarage Street, Bank Loke and Mundesley Road in North Walsham and Staithe Street and Stearmans Yard in Wells.