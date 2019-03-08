Search

Calls to 'save the jewel in Norwich's crown' as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

PUBLISHED: 13:02 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 21 June 2019

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Desperate calls for a rescue plan to save the "jewel in Norwich's crown" have been made to the owners of the Royal Arcade as it emerged it could lose its flagship store.

Langleys in the Royal Arcade. Pic: ArchantLangleys in the Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Arcade owner Legal & General is being urged by the city council to slash rents after losing half its retailers. And now the boss of Langleys toy store, which has been in the arcade since the 1930s, has revealed expansion plans which could mean the famous shop quits the struggling arcade.

Langleys' managing director Steve Scott said he had "raised his concerns" to legal giant Legal & General a year ago but was ignored and so began plans to develop another store, out of the arcade, scheduled to be open in September.

The empty chocolate shop in the Royal Arcade. Pic: ArchantThe empty chocolate shop in the Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

He, like other tenants, is in talks with Legal & General for a drop in rent - and its decision will determine whether Langleys stays in the arcade or not.

"We still value our existing location," he said. "Now we will see whether Legal & General value us."

Paul Kendrick, city council cabinet member for resources, said: "It is a difficult time for the retail sector and we would urge Legal & General to drop its rents for the tenants and save the jewel in Norwich's crown."

The Royal Arcade at Christmas. Pic: citizenside.comThe Royal Arcade at Christmas. Pic: citizenside.com

The arcade, designed by famous architect George Skipper and a stunning example of Victorian design, was once considered among the city's biggest attractions.

But now half of the units are sitting empty. This month alone The English Chocolate Company and The Bedlinen Co have closed.

One empty unit - formerly occupied by Berrys & Grey interiors - is up for rent at £36,000 a year. On top of that firms have to meet a service charge and business rates.

Meanwhile it is understood the owners don't have to pay business rates to the council themselves - which could amount to hundreds of thousands - on the empty units because the arcade is a listed building.

Mr Kendrick said the council would be discussing the matter with Legal & General.

Mr Scott said: "Langleys is heavily invested in the Royal Arcade, and we have recently made Legal & General an offer to extend our occupation on terms that reflect the market as it is today.

"As the longest standing tenant we are obviously saddened by the challenges it faces but we are the definition of the destination shop, and that in tandem with the growth of our website, means that we still value our existing location.

Pic: Nadine GrayPic: Nadine Gray

"Now we will see whether Legal & General value us. We first wrote comprehensively to Legal & General almost a year ago to raise our concerns and were completely ignored. As a result we started to look for an additional location at the beginning of 2019 and are currently scheduled to open a brand new, large, high profile, flagship shop at the beginning of September."

A Legal & General spokeswoman said: "We are in continued open discussion with the tenants and will take a collaborative approach."

The Royal Arcade was designed by George Skipper and opened in 1899. It was built on the site of a centuries-old coaching inn. In September 1991, there was a reopening after a six-year restoration programme which cost nearly £3 million. This picture is dated November 27, 1962. Pic: Archant archiveThe Royal Arcade was designed by George Skipper and opened in 1899. It was built on the site of a centuries-old coaching inn. In September 1991, there was a reopening after a six-year restoration programme which cost nearly £3 million. This picture is dated November 27, 1962. Pic: Archant archive

Pic: ArchantPic: Archant

