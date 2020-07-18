Where are you going for your holiday this summer?

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:03 18 July 2020

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk and Waveney could be set to benefit from the “ultimate staycation year” with tourists choosing to holiday closer to home rather than jetting off.

Coronavirus has caused us to change so many plans, but has opened up the summer of the ‘staycation’.

Holiday parks and campsites are seeing a rise in demand as people look closer to home, while a late summer rise in holidaymakers could benefit beleaguered holiday businesses and tourist attractions.

Will people flock back to Wroxham and staycation on the Norfolk Broads? Picture: Denise BradleyWill people flock back to Wroxham and staycation on the Norfolk Broads? Picture: Denise Bradley

A recent report into places most likely to see tourism recover from the effects of coronavirus ranked Norwich fourth, beating hotspots like Cornwall and Bournemouth.

The prospect of visitors returning to the Fine City, has been welcomed by tourism chiefs.

Peter Williamson, chairman of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions Association, said: “This is going to be the ultimate staycation year.

“There is an appetite for people to come back to Norfolk. There is a pent-up demand but we are pleading with visitors to understand things aren’t going to be the same as pre-lockdown.”

But where are you planning on taking a holiday this year?

