Could Norfolk become the UK’s first 5G county?

Could Norfolk be the UK’s first 5G county?

This is the question which industry leaders have been pondering since it was announced that mobile network Three could be rolling out an even faster data network as soon as the middle of next year.

Not only does 5G have a download speed of up to 10 gigabits per second or even 20Gbps- it would eradicate the need for wire-bound connectivity like broadband.

The potential to push Norfolk as one of the first 5G regions was suggested by the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce’s president Chris Sargisson, who wrote on Twitter: “A clear voice from many that we could and absolutely should aspire to make Norfolk a 5G first.

“Lets then give this campaign some energy or NR5G! The ‘digital chamber’ and its partners is now working on the ‘how’. Standby for updates from the Norfolk Chamber.”

The news that Norfolk could be planning a bid to go 5G first was welcomed by the region’s industry leaders.

Jo Vertigan of the Cambridge Norwich techcorridor corridor confirmed that the topic would be on the agenda of next week’s meeting, with Digital East organiser Emily Crittenden adding that a Liverpudlian engineering group had launched a 5G mast in their city this week.

TechVelocity owner Kris Jones similarly voiced his support for the idea.

