WATCH: See inside a cottage for sale hidden away off the historic Lanes

The cottage for sale for £350,000. Pic: Savills Archant

A semi-detached cottage is for sale for £350,000 tucked away in Norwich behind Strangers coffee shop and Barry Alan hair salon.

Walking in Pottergate, you may never have noticed there's a gate between the coffee shop and hair salon where, hidden away behind the shops, is a small courtyard where this cottage is for sale.

Once called Emms Yard, created in Victorian times, Stranger's Court was named after the people who came to live in Norwich dating to medieval times who were 'foreigners' but in fact actually only hailed from the suburbs like Hellesdon and Thorpe.

Later the 'Strangers' were Dutch immigrants who came to Norwich bringing their skills in trades such as textiles.

As the nearby blue plaque states: 'In 1565 the city authorities invited Protestant refugees from the Spanish Netherlands to settle in Norwich to boost the city's textile industry.

'Thirty households of master weavers came over from Flanders, of which 24 were Flemish and six were French-speaking. Soon followed by many more, they became known as the Strangers, and at their peak accounted for over a third of the city's population.'

The cottage for sale is arranged over two floors, excluding the attic, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the ground floor.

Being an 'upside down' house in terms of its arrangement of accommodation, the living space is open plan on the first floor with attractive views over the rear garden of Strangers Hall Museum.

The property has character features in the form of beams but also boasts a modern kitchen with Shaker units topped with wooden worksurfaces.

Outside is a low maintenance courtyard to the front of the house and the cottage comes with a parking space.

Because the cottage is part of a courtyard, it's for sale leasehold but with 953 years left on the lease and low annual service charge and ground rent of £450 and £15 respectively.

Polly Hughes, an agent with Savills in Norwich which is selling the cottage, said: "This charming property is in a very special location, being in the city centre yet quietly tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the renowned Norwich Lanes."

She added there are covenants in place to preserve the external appearance of the courtyard.

