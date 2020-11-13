Search

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

PUBLISHED: 14:32 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 13 November 2020

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Minors & Brady/James Bass

This idyllic Norfolk cottage for sale for £375,000 comes with two very unusual neighbours.

The renowned walkway over the tiger enclosure at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens. Pic: TripAdvisor

The property literally backs on to Thrigby Wildlife Gardens and one of its biggest attractions – the tiger enclosure.

From the back patio of Thrigby Cottage, Grange Farm, Filby, the enclosure – home to a pair of Sumatran tigers called Kubu and Dua – can be spotted.

And although the pair aren’t too noisy the new tenants might just hear a roar at feeding time.

The big cat attraction at Thrigby Wildlife Gardens, now one of your neighbours if you buy Thrigby Cottage. Pic: Thrigby Wildlife Gardens

Agents Minors & Brady, selling the cottage, describe it in the property details, saying: “It’s cosy yet spacious with period features, bursting with character and has tigers as your neighbours.

“The garden is fully enclosed via panelled fencing and backs on to the wildlife park benefiting from tigers at the bottom of the garden.

“The tigers are fully caged in and won’t be popping over for tea any time soon.”

Jamie Minors, of Minors & Brady, said: “In these weird times, it’s even more exciting to offer something fun, quirky and so unique that has made the public’s eyes light up with imagination.

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Pic: Minors & Brady

“We’re in lockdown, so how interesting would it be to walk down your garden and see real life tigers from your lawn? The tiger benefit aside, it’s a stunning property with class in abundance in a scenic community village.”

The home, which has been a holiday property after being renovated by its current owners, is being marketed by the agents as “offering a magical tiger experience” made even more so by the fact Thrigby is currently closed to the public because of coronavirus.

Despite this, whoever buys the cottage will have their own private view of the tigers all the year round.

Thrigby Wildlife Gardens was opened in 1979 by Ken Sims, who returned from Malaya where he had been a rubber planter, poisonous snake farmer and a crocodile keeper. He thrilled visitors by building a safe walkway over the top of the tiger enclosure. It recently welcomed its newest arrivals after two snow leopard cubs and two rare red panda cubs were born in September.

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Pic: Minors & BradyThrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Pic: Minors & Brady

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Pic: Minors & BradyThrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Pic: Minors & Brady

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Pic: Minors & BradyThrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Pic: Minors & Brady

