See inside this run-down cottage with a breath-taking view for sale at auction

PUBLISHED: 11:40 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 20 January 2020

The cottage coming up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Can you see the potential in this empty, disused farm cottage in need of renovation and coming under the hammer for sale for £160,000-£180,000?

Manor Farm Cottages, The Green, Little Plumstead, near Norwich, is a three-bedroom, semi-detached cottage requiring updating. It was let for many years and is now to be sold with vacant possession.

The cottage is situated in a rural location with beautiful views over open countryside to the front and rear. It also boasts a large side garden which could be developed subject to the necessary consents being obtained.

The property is situated around five miles east of Norwich city centre close to Broadland Business Park.

Inside is an entrance hall, two reception rooms, both with 1930s tiled fireplaces, a kitchen, bathroom and upstairs, three bedrooms.

Outside are gardens to both the front and rear, including a large side garden with various outbuildings and off road parking.

The cottage is coming up at auction on Wednesday February 12 at 11am at the Dunston Hall Hotel with Auction House.



